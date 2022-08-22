77 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 22, 2022
APSU This Week: Welcome to Fall Semester, Govs!

Austin Peay State University Freshman Convocation. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – We made it to another fall semester, Govs! The first day of Austin Peay State University (APSU) classes is Monday, August 22nd, 2022.

We have a bunch of events planned this week to welcome you back to campus (or to campus for the first time).

Here are a few.

Monday, August 22nd

Tuesday, August 23rd

  • GreekFest at 5:00pm in the Intramural Field.

Wednesday, August 24th

Thursday, August 25th

Friday, August 26th

Saturday, August 27th

‘Paula Kovarik: Herd’ launches new season at The New Gallery

Artist Paula Kovarik – who expresses herself through the medium of fabric and thread – is the first exhibition of The New Gallery’s 2022-23 season, and it runs through September 16th.

Kovarik also will visit Austin Peay’s Clarksville campus for a 6:00pm artist lecture on August 31st at the Art + Design building, Room 120.


She’ll have a reception and gallery talk on September 1st from noon-1:30pm at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building.

And during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on September 1st from 5:00pm-7:30pm she’ll have an art-making demonstration at The New Gallery.

For More

