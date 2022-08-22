APSU This Week: Welcome to Fall Semester, Govs!

Clarksville, TN – We made it to another fall semester, Govs! The first day of Austin Peay State University (APSU) classes is Monday, August 22nd, 2022.

We have a bunch of events planned this week to welcome you back to campus (or to campus for the first time).

Here are a few.

Monday, August 22nd

Fraternity and Sorority Affairs Welcome Back Breakfast at 9:00am in the APSU Morgan University Center’s (MUC) Room 112.

Drive-in Movie “Minions: Rise of Gru” at 7:30pm in the Austin Peay State University Foy Fitness and Recreation Center parking lot.

Tuesday, August 23rd

GreekFest at 5:00pm in the Intramural Field.

Wednesday, August 24th

NPHC Courtyard Wednesday at 11:00am in the MUC Plaza.

Party @ The Peay at 5:00pm in the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.

Thursday, August 25th

Student Involvement Fair at 11:00am in the MUC Plaza.

NPHC Yard Show at 7:00pm in the MUC Plaza.

Friday, August 26th

Welcome Back Luncheon at 11:00am at the APSU Newton Military Family Resource Center.

Roll Bounce Back into the 80s at 6:00pm in the Red Barn (Memorial Health Building.

Saturday, August 27th

Freshman Service Project from 9:00am to 2:00pm at various locations.

‘Paula Kovarik: Herd’ launches new season at The New Gallery

Artist Paula Kovarik – who expresses herself through the medium of fabric and thread – is the first exhibition of The New Gallery’s 2022-23 season, and it runs through September 16th.

Kovarik also will visit Austin Peay’s Clarksville campus for a 6:00pm artist lecture on August 31st at the Art + Design building, Room 120.

She’ll have a reception and gallery talk on September 1st from noon-1:30pm at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building.

And during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on September 1st from 5:00pm-7:30pm she’ll have an art-making demonstration at The New Gallery.

