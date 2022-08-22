Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 22nd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 22nd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hutch is a male Great Dane/Anatolian Shepherd mix. This boy is large and he is here with his housemate Starsky who is also the same mix breed and is also available. He is vaccinated and will be neutered before he can go home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Sy is a very young female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is litter box trained, fully vetted, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. This little thing has a bit of a Baby Yoda-esque look about her. So Small, yet all-knowing!!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Hilde is a female domestic shorthair. This sweet, demure girl has been patiently waiting for her forever family. She is litter trained, fully vetted, and does well with children, other cats, and calm dogs but she would really prefer to be the only pet in the home.

Hilde can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Snow White is an approximately 10-year-old female cat. She is in good health, spayed, dewormed, fully vetted, and litter trained. Snow White is a very sweet, quiet girl who will make a wonderful companion. She deserves to have her own family to love and spoil her.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page /www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue.

Reg is an approximately 3-4-year-old male Pit Bull/Terrier mix. Reg came into rescue through no fault of his own and he is doing so well. He is fully vetted, being treated for Heartworms, and will be neutered after his treatment. This lovebug just wants to be petted and loved on and will return that love 10 fold!

He keeps his kennel very clean so he may do well with house training as he just wants to please. Reg’s new family must remember that rescue dogs need time to decompress, and learn new routines and that they are safe and in their forever home. Reg will benefit from a family who will give him time, love, and understanding to help with this process.



Come meet this sweet boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Billy Bob is a very handsome 3-year-old Airedale mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, crate and house trained. He is playful and always ready for a walk, does well on a leash, and loves playtime.

He is good with children but kids over 6 are recommended as he is very energetic and likes jumping ( working on that) and could be a bit much for smaller kids. He deserves a home where he can thrive and a strong owner who will set boundaries for this active boy to help him become his best self.

Billy Bob can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Freya is just the sweetest, loving female Labrador mix! She is 8 years old, weighs 65 pounds, and still has lots of energy. She is fully vetted, spayed, crate and house trained, and good with children. Freya is tolerant of other dogs in a big social outdoor situation but is food aggressive so she would be happiest in the home as an only dog.

She is just waiting for her forever family to come to find her! If you are looking for the perfect new family member, older dogs still have a lot of love to offer and are often much easier as they are trained and over the puppy stages.

For more details and information you can find Freya through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Missy is an approximately 2-year-old female hound. She is fully vetted, spayed and just the sweetest girl. Missy really leans into her instincts and would be a hunter’s best friend and make some family a wonderful companion! She thrives on praise and would be very easy to train.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Colby is a female super cuddly fluff of a kitten. She has a firecracker of a personality and will steal your heart. She is fully vetted, will be spayed, and is almost fully litter trained. She loves to play and will come running when she hears “Here Kitty Kitty” She enjoys sitting on window sills and is content curling up in your lap. She is tolerant of other cats and has been fine with small and large dogs. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on Colby and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Casey is a female Labradoodle mix. She is very friendly, gentle, playful, smart, and loves giving kisses! She is house trained and good with children. She does know her basic commands and has had some training.

This girl is fully vetted, spayed, and is a bit dog selective so at this time she would do best as the only dog in the home. Given time and patience Casey may become more accepting of another dog buddy but more importantly, she needs a family who will give her time, love, and patience in helping her settle into her new life.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing