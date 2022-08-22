Clarksville’s Gladys Pulley turns 101

Clarksville, TN – Kim Shelton, of Clarksville’s Jubilee House, an assisted living facility, took a moment from serving up a birthday cake and ice cream to recount her conversation earlier in the day with Gladys Pulley, a resident who turned 101 on August 16th, 2022.

“You know today is your birthday, right,” she asked. “‘Yeah, I heard it was’, Gladys replied, with a sly smile. “Do you know how old you are,” ‘I think I’m 24’. Are you sure? Well, I may be 25.’”

Sharp, witty, and a little bit sarcastic are the words most often used to describe Gladys, but everyone smiles when they hear her name, and they love to tell stories about her exploits.

“Gladys has been a resident here for three years,” Shelton said. “Usually, she is the life of the party, right out here in the middle of everything. Occasionally, she’s moody, but most of the time she is laughing and joking. Actually, she’s a total ham. She loves to tell stories about growing up in Illinois.”

Shelton says eating popcorn and playing bingo are two of her favorite things to do. She also loves to crochet, and makes beautiful blankets, but, lately, arthritis has slowed her down a little.

“She’ll get to talking about back in the day,” Shelton said. “And, start sharing stories about her dad and the farm, and how her mom was such a neat person. She can go on and on about her childhood, about gathering and selling apples, and getting water from the well.

“She is a wonderful woman of God, and she can quote her scriptures. She loves to come down and interact with everyone They all know Miss Gladys. She couldn’t come down today, she fell and broke her hip about a week ago. When I asked her if she wanted us to bring her cake and ice cream she said, ‘no, I’m trying to watch my figure.’”

Billy Lange works at Jubilee House. He considers Gladys to be a friend. “Most days she will go on and on about her home-place,” Lange said. “She loves to talk about where she grew up. Gladys is joyful every day. She always lifts others up when they are having a bad day.

“When she got back from the hospital last week, she said, I’m so glad to be home, I cant think of anywhere I would rather be.’ We’re just so glad to have her back with us.”

Photo Gallery