Monday, August 22, 2022
General Motors recalls over 480,000 vehicles because of Improper Rivets on Seat Belt Buckle Assembly

News Staff
2021 GMC Yukon XL is one of the vehicles being recalled.
National Highway Traffic Safety AdministrationWashington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that General Motors, LLC (M) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles equipped with third-row seats.

The rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seat belt buckle assembly may have been improperly formed.

A seat belt with a deformed rivet may not properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V617000

Manufacturer General Motors, LLC

Components SEAT BELTS

Potential Number of Units Affected 484,155

MAKE MODEL YEAR
 
CADILLAC ESCALADE 2021-2022
CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV 2021-2022
CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 2021-2022
CHEVROLET TAHOE 2021-2022
GMC YUKON 2021-2022
GMC YUKON XL 2021-2022

 

Summary

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the rivet head formation on both the left and right side third-row seat belt buckle assemblies and replace seat belt buckle assemblies, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 26th, 2022.

Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1.800.222.1020; Cadillac customer service at 1.800.458.8006; and GMC customer service at 1.800.462.8782. GM’s number for this recall is N222372380.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

