Montgomery County Clerk, Register of Deeds Offices to close early August 31st

By News Staff
Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN — The Montgomery County Clerk’s Office and the Register of Deeds Office, will close at noon on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 to allow for the accurate and complete accounting of inventory for the transition of authority between elected officials.

Montgomery County Clerk Kellie Jackson and Register of Deeds Connie Gunnett decided to retire from their elected positions this year.
 
Teresa Cottrell will serve as the new County Clerk and Julie Chadwick Runyon will serve as the Register of Deeds. The newly elected officials will take office on September 1st.
 
The County Clerk and Register of Deeds offices are located in Veterans Plaza at 350 Pageant Lane.

