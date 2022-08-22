Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases update on Investigation into Shots Fired at West Creek High School

Montgomery County, TN – On Friday, August 19th, 2022, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, working at the West Creek High School football game responded to suspicious activity occurring in the parking lot.

The suspicious activity developed into an event initiated by three suspects, one of which recklessly fired a handgun while leaving the parking lot of the school.

The suspects attempted to flee the school campus; however, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol deputies in the area of the school were able to identify the suspect vehicle and make a high-risk traffic stop, taking the three suspects into custody. The weapon, which was fired by the 16-year-old juvenile, was also recovered.

The suspects are identified as an adult and two juveniles. None of the suspects attended school within Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). MCSO Investigators continue to process evidence, comb through witness statements collected at the scene, and process new information that is still coming in from this incident.



“Thanks to the quick action and response that we had to this incident, we have these three identified, and with what information that we have so far, they have been appropriately charged. Our investigation is still ongoing. Our investigators will determine what transpired prior to these shots being fired, locate any additional suspects, and appropriately charge them as well,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.



“We have been and will continue to be relentless in our preparedness for and response to any violent act on school property. Examples need to be made of anyone who places our schools, students, and staff in danger. I intend to ensure that this is what occurs with this incident.” Sheriff Fuson stated.

Investigators took the following charges so far in the investigation.

David Sanders 18-year-old: Two Counts of T.C.A 37-1-156 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and was booked in the Montgomery County Jail with a $1,500 Bond.

Juvenile #1- 16- year-old: Two Counts of T.C.A 39-13-102 Aggravated Assault, Two Counts of T.C.A. Reckless Endangerment, One Count of T.C.A 39-17-1309 Carrying a Weapon on School Property.

Juvenile #2- 17-year-old: One Count of T.C.A 39-11-411 Accessory After the Fact.

This investigation may lead to additional charges filed against these or other subjects.