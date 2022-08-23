Austin Peay State University’s Chris Campbell named one of nation’s most impactful strength, conditioning coaches

El Segundo, CA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Performance Chris Campbell was named of the 50 most impactful strength and conditioning coaches in the country by Silver Waves Media, Monday.

“We are so glad to have Chris Campbell as the leader of our strength and conditioning team,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

“Chris truly cares about our student-athletes and his training gives them the best chance to succeed when they step on the field of competition. Austin Peay State University athletics would not be able to level up without the work of Chris and his staff,” Harrison stated.

Campbell, who is entering his fourth season at Austin Peay State University, began as the Director of Sports Performance in 2019 and was elevated to his current position in February 2021. Campbell is directly responsible for the strength and conditioning of the Governors football team and oversees a staff that executes the strength and conditioning programs for the entire Austin Peay State University athletics department of more than 300 student-athletes.



Since Campbell took control of the department in 2019, the APSU Govs have won nine conference championships, including the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Football Championship in Campbell’s first season at the helm.



In order to be considered for the list, a strength and conditioning coach must be active at a Division I institution across any sport. Silver Waves Media consulted with numerous athletic directors, coaches, and sports professionals to compile the list of the 50 most impactful strength and conditioning coaches in the country.



