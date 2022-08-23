City of Clarksville begins Construction of Athletic Complex at Exit 8

Clarksville, TN – Work on the Exit 8 Athletic Complex is officially underway as crews began moving dirt last week at the site.

Located south of the intersection of Rossview Road and International Boulevard, Phase 1 of the new Athletic Complex will include 11 new soccer fields, four natural grass, four practice-grade, and three with synthetic turf.

The site also includes pavilions with eight accessible family restrooms, an all-access playground, and ADA-accessible walking trails.



“We are very excited about this upcoming project as it is being built with everyone in mind. Especially at a time when we are transitioning out our outdated playgrounds that were limited in their accessibility,” said Clarksville Parks and Recreation director Jennifer Letourneau.



The site will also have plenty of parking with 737 spaces planned.



Crews are currently focusing on the roadway that will lead to the new athletic complex. This step is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023, according to City Project Manager John Hillborn.



“It’s really exciting”



The new complex will almost double the number of soccer fields in Clarksville. Its completion will help to take pressure off Heritage Park, which serves hundreds of young soccer players each weekend.



“It’s really exciting to get this project underway. We’ve been waiting a long time for it. The road is under construction and we’re looking forward to bidding out the Athletic Complex,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “It’ll take some pressure off our existing parks and field infrastructure at Heritage Park and other places, and we’re looking forward to adding more inventory over the next couple of years.”



What about Phase 2?



The Exit 8 Athletic Complex will include room for future development on its north side.

While plans are not yet set in stone, phase 2 is expected to include additional sports fields and recreational spaces, nearly doubling the site’s usable space.For more information on Clarksville’s parks and what they offer, visit Parks and Recreation at their website and on Facebook.