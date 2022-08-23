Clarksville Police Department’s Victoria Crosby receives Tennessee Highway Safety Office Technician of the Year Award

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to congratulate Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) Investigator Victoria Crosby on being awarded the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) Technician of the Year Award on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.

The Technician of the Year Award is given to an individual child passenger safety technician who has proved to be an exceptional advocate for child passenger safety as demonstrated by service to caregivers and children through programs, the number of hours worked at child passenger safety events, the number of individual events at which they have worked, the conscientious compliance with the record-keeping tasks, and showing of passion for service to the public.