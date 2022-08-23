Fort Campbell to host “Meet Your Army Event with Racing Louisville

Fort Campbell, KY – United States Army unit, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Kentucky/Tennessee Recruiters partner with Racing Louisville at Lynn Family studios on August 27th to reconnect America to its Army, achieve FY22 end strength, and set conditions for Army accessions in FY23 and beyond.

The 101st Airborne Division will be at the Lynn family with static displays, hands-on experiences, helicopter flyover, and experts from Eagle Werx and The Sabalauski Air Assault School.

The experience will take place in the family fun zone area and will have active-duty Soldiers from different career fields within the Army. Hear first-hand what it’s like to serve as an Engineer, Armor, Medical, Military Intelligence, Military Police, Aviation, Air Defense, Logistics, Special Forces, Infantry or even a musician in the Army Band!

Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC — the city’s professional soccer clubs — are pushing to “Fill the Fam” at the upcoming home match on August 27th when Racing welcomes the Chicago Red Stars.



“We want to create two statement games this season from a crowd perspective — games, where we felt the whole city and state, could come to together and show what our teams mean to the area,” said club president James O’Connor.



Multiple U.S. Women’s National Team regulars suit up for the club, including defender Emily Fox and midfielder Jaelin Howell. Forward Jess McDonald was a member of the USWNT’s 2019 World Cup-winning roster. Nadia Nadim also boasts one of soccer’s most intriguing backstories as an Afghan refugee who is a humanitarian, star player, and recent medical school graduate.



The event will occur from 6:00pm-9:00pm, and the Racing Louisville soccer game will begin at 7:30pm.