Nashville Sounds drop Durham Bulls, 10-7

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds tallied 14 hits and outlasted the Durham Bulls, 10-7, to win game one of the series between the two International League division leaders. The Sounds improved to 71-46 as every player in the lineup had at least one hit.

Nashville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead thanks to a pair of runs in each of the opening two innings. In the top of the first, Sal Frelick walked to start the game and quickly moved to second on Esteury Ruiz’s bunt single. Frelick scored on a wild pitch and Ruiz came around to score on Jon Singleton’s RBI single.

Patrick Dorrian jump-started another rally in the second when he started the inning with a solo blast to right-center, his sixth homer of the season to make it 3-0. Joey Wiemer followed with a double and Brian Navarreto singled home Wiemer to give the Sounds a 4-0 lead.



Starter Marcus Walden started in a dominant fashion with 1-2-3 frames in each of his first two innings. However, Durham put up three runs in the second to close within a run at 4-3.



The Sounds extended their lead to 5-3 in the top of the fifth when Ruiz singled and stole second base, then came around to score on Singleton’s sacrifice fly.



Durham came back to grab a 6-5 lead when Josh Lowe drilled a three-run homer off rehabbing Brewers reliever Trevor Rosenthal. After Rosenthal followed the homer with a four-pitch walk, he departed the game with Sounds, athletic trainer, Jeff Paxson.



A four-run top of the seventh proved to be the difference for Nashville. Singleton’s second hit and third RBI of the game evened things at 6-6. Moments later, Weston Wilson had a run-scoring single to left-center to give the Sounds a 7-6 lead.



They extended the lead to 9-6 and held on for a 10-7 win. Zack Brown, Hobie Harris and Luis Perdomo combined to throw the final 4 1/3 innings and limited the Bulls to one unearned run. Harris earned his fourth win of the season and Perdomo logged his fourth save.



Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Durham. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (5-7, 4.84) starts for Nashville against right-hander Luis Patiño (2-1, 3.70) for Durham. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

At 71-46 and 25 games over .500, the Sounds have matched their high-water mark of the season (also, 70-45).

Nashville matched a season-high with five stolen bases (also, 8/13 vs. Gwinnett)… Esteury Ruiz (29, 30), Weston Wilson (14, 15), and Patrick Dorrian (3) had the stolen bases for Nashville.

Ruiz (3-for-5, 3 R, K, 2 SB) extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the first inning… he’s hitting .378 (17-for-45) with 11 runs, 4 doubles, and 2 RBI during the streak.

Jon Singleton (2-for-4, R, 3 RBI, K) had his fifth game of the year with 3+ RBI.

The following Sounds logged multi-hit games – Weston Wilson (19th), Jon Singleton (18th), Ruiz (5th) and Joey Wiemer (3rd).

