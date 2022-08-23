Tennessee Titans host Arizona Cardinals to finish Preseason, Saturday

Tennessee Titans (1-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

Saturday, August 27th, 2022 | 6:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: WKRN

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-1) conclude the preseason this week with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals (1-1). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at 6:00pm.

During the week, the Titans and Cardinals will conduct a joint practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Wednesday, August 24th. The practice begins at 9:30am and is closed to the general public.

This is the second consecutive week for the Titans to practice against a preseason opponent. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrived last week for two practices leading up to a Saturday night matchup at Nissan Stadium that was won by the Titans.

The Titans have practiced with the Cardinals at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on one prior occasion. In 2010, the clubs held a joint training camp workout two days after a preseason contest.



Arizona’s visit comes nearly a full calendar year after they opened the 2021 regular season in Tennessee on September 12th. The Cardinals took the matchup by a score of 38-13 to claim their third consecutive victory against the Titans.



The game will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including the flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines.



During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.



Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

The work against the Cardinals represents the final time executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel will get a look at their team against an opposing club prior to final cuts.

The roster needs to be trimmed from 85 to 80 players by August 23rd and finally to 53 players by August 30th. On September 11th, the Titans commence the regular season at home against the New York Giants.

The Titans picked up their first win of the preseason last week, defeating the Buccaneers 13-3. With starter Ryan Tannehill out of the lineup, rookie Malik Willis started at quarterback and played into the third quarter for the second consecutive game.

The third-rounder from Liberty passed for 80 yards, including a six-yard touchdown to another draft pick, fourth-round tight end Chig Okonkwo. Willis added 42 rushing yards in the win.

The Tennessee Titans’ defense thwarted Tampa Bay’s offense for the majority of the evening, allowing only nine first downs and forcing a pair of turnovers. Inside linebacker Joe Jones recorded an interception, and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver recovered a fumble. The turnovers led to 10 total points.

About the Arizona Cardinals

Led by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who arrived in Arizona in 2019, the Cardinals went 11-6 in 2021 to earn a wild-card playoff berth and their first appearance in the postseason since 2015.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the first-overall draft pick in 2019, became the first player in NFL history with at least 70 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl to conclude the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.