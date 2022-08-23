Women of Clarksville Expo to have Shuttle Service available

Clarksville, TN – During the Women of Clarksville Expo on August 27th, 2022, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks.

In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

On the day of the event, vehicles will not be permitted to park along Champion’s Way.



Shuttle services will run from 8:45am-3:10pm and are expected to run approximately every seven minutes.

Shuttles will pick up guests at the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Central Services South building, 1312 State Hwy 48. The pick-up/drop off point will be in front of the building. Guests are invited to use the seating provided.

The shuttles will then make a loop around Liberty Park, traveling around Champions’ and Heroes Way before returning to the pick-up/drop-off point.



Expo attendees are encouraged to make use of the shuttle service so as to reduce traffic at Liberty Park and on Highway 13 in front of the park.

Register for the Women of Clarksville Expo at https://bit.ly/3BdbqK6

