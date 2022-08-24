86.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Clarksville Police Department raises Motorcycle Safety, Awareness

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to three motorcycle crashes in as many days and would like to emphasize the importance of everyone being cognizant of other motorists.

There are many factors that contribute to motor vehicle crashes, including distracted driving, speed, unsafe lane changes, improper turns, and failure to yield the right-of-way.

For the month of August, there have been a total of thirteen crashes involving motorcycles, eight of those crashes had at least one injury reported and two of those crashes involved a fatality.
 
So far, year to date there have been a total of ninety-seven crashes involving motorcycles, sixty of those crashes had at least one injury reported, and six fatalities.
 
The Clarksville Police Department is asking ALL motorists to please be safe, slow down, and look twice.

