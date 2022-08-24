CMCSS has Paid Tutor Positions Available to Assist Students

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) is looking for community partners to provide academic tutoring support to middle and high school students.

Two opportunities are available for tutors including supporting students in the AVID program and afterschool tutoring.

AVID Program Tutors

The AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) system helps schools reduce the opportunity gap so they can prepare all students for college, career, and life. CMCSS is in its fourth year of partnership with AVID at five district schools — New Providence Middle School, Kenwood Middle School, Kenwood High School, Northwest High School, West Creek Middle School, and West Creek High School.

Several hundred students are currently being served in AVID at these schools. Students in the AVID elective course benefit from mentorship as they seek to develop the skills necessary for the successful completion of their coursework.



AVID tutors must be currently enrolled in, or have graduated from, a college or university, or be a retired educator. Tutors must be willing to serve students in one or more of the following schools: Kenwood, New Providence, and West Creek Middle schools as well as Kenwood, Northwest, and West Creek High schools.

After School Program Tutors

CMCSS Afterschool Program Tutor positions are available to current junior and senior students, recent CMCSS graduates attending college, and retired teachers. Tutors may be assigned to any of the eight area middle schools or seven area high schools, as determined by the program facilitators.

A successful tutor will assist with tasks such as reviewing student work including calendars, agendas, assignment sheets, and notes. A tutor’s most important role is serving as a facilitator for collaborative studying with a small group of students.

Training is provided for all tutors on facilitating the groups and supporting students to use positive study methods and the AVID study strategies when necessary. Tutors often serve as role models to encourage the students to stay motivated and develop strong study habits and life skills.

Tutoring is a paid position that varies based on your education. Tutors should be available a minimum of two days per week, one hour per day between the hours of 7:30am – 2:30pm.

“Tutors provide our students with another example of positive adult influence,” said Dr. Schanda Doughty, Director of Curriculum and Instruction 9-12. “The program provides students the tools they need to be successful members of the community, but the tutors provide that real-life example and the encouragement to succeed.”

Those interested in learning more about the program can apply online here.