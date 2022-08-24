Nashville Sounds rope Durham Bulls, 9-2

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds’ offense announced their presence with authority for the second-straight game in the Tar Heel State, piling up 11 hits in their 9-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Sounds got help from the entire lineup in the win, but Joey Wiemer led the way with some clutch hits. He doubled to score Patrick Dorrian in the second inning for the first run of the night. Wiemer came up with the bases loaded in the fourth inning and did not disappoint, clubbing a grand slam just clearing the blue monster in left to put the Sounds ahead 5-0.

Josh Lindblom continued his strong form on the bump. His only blemish was a solo homer allowed in the fourth inning. Lindblom struck out seven over 6.0 innings and allowed a couple of hits, recording his second-consecutive quality start.



Dorrian gave the Sounds some insurance runs in the seventh inning. With two on and two out, he smoked a ball over the right field fence for his second home run of the series. The blast gave Nashville a 9-1 lead at the seventh inning stretch.



Lucas Erceg, Justin Topa and Cam Robinson combined to put the Bulls away in relief. Erceg got through the seventh allowing a run and Topa worked a scoreless eighth inning. Robinson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his Triple-A debut.



Wiemer led the Nashville bats, going 3-for-4 with a run and a season-high five RBI. Esteury Ruiz extended his hitting streak to 13 games in a multi-hit effort (2-for-3, BB, SB). Garrett Mitchell (3-for-4, R, 2 2B, BB) also had a multi-hit night.



Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Durham. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-4, 3.50) starts for Nashville against right-hander Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 3.00) for Durham. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

At 72-46, the Sounds are 26 games over .500 for the first time this season. This is also the best record for a Sounds team through 118 games, dating back to the 1998 season.

Esteury Ruiz (2-for-4, BB, SB) extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the fourth inning… he’s hitting .388 (19-for-49) with 11 runs, 4 doubles and 2 RBI during the streak.

Joey Wiemer (3-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI) had a season-high five RBI and finished a triple shy of the cycle

Josh Lindblom (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) logged his sixth quality start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA (17.0 IP/4 ER) and 23 strikeouts in his last three starts.

Garrett Mitchell (3-for-4, R, 2 2B, BB) is batting .333 (22-for-66) with six doubles and nine walks in 18 games with Nashville.

The following Sounds logged multi-hit games – Mitchell (8th), Ruiz (6th) and Wiemer (4th).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.