Tennessee Titans fell 38-13 in last game against Arizona Cardinals

2021 Week 1 | Tennessee Titans 13, Arizona Cardinals 38

Sunday, September 12th, 2021 | 12:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted Arizona Cardinals for the third-ever matchup between the two clubs at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee fell 38-13 to the Cardinals in the team’s home opener.

Arizona built a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never relinquished the advantage.

First, Cardinals K Matt Prater converted a 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. On the ensuing Tennessee possession, QB Ryan Tannehill was strip-sacked by Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones, and the ball was recovered by Cardinals DL Corey Peters and returned to the Titans’ one-yard line. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray eventually tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, as Arizona went ahead, 10-0.



In the second quarter, Murray connected with Hopkins for a 17-yard touchdown as the Cardinals extended the lead, 17-0.



However, the Titans responded and got on the board with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Tannehill connected with WR A.J. Brown and TE Anthony Firkser for first-down receptions and also tossed a 39-yard pass to WR Chester Rogers on a flea flicker play call to move the sticks. Ultimately, Tannehill ran the ball into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown, but the extra point attempt failed, 17-6.



Before the first half concluded, Arizona found the end zone on a 12-play scoring drive that saw Murray toss first-down passes to Cardinals WRs Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk. The drive culminated in Murray running in a two-yard touchdown as Arizona took a 24-6 lead into halftime.



Tennessee opened up the second half by capitalizing on a turnover. S Kevin Byard intercepted Murray and returned the ball 12 yards to give the Titans possession at the Arizona 32-yard line. Tannehill tossed a 19-yard pass to Brown, which was followed by a 13-yard touchdown to Brown, as Tennessee cut the lead, 24-13.



Arizona replied on their following possession with a six-play scoring drive that included first-down catches by Moore and Hopkins. Ultimately, Murray connected with Kirk for a 26-yard strike and a 31-13 Arizona advantage.

Later in the third quarter, Tannehill was strip-sacked by Jones, and the ball was recovered by Cardinals LB Markus Golden. Arizona capitalized on the turnover as Murray linked up with Kirk for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 38-13. The Tennessee Titans were unable to mount a comeback in their home opener and fell to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 38-13 in their first loss of 2021.