APSU Campus Police earn first place at Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 2022 Law Enforcement Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) police department continues to stand out with the University earning first place in the “University Police” category at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 2022 Law Enforcement Challenge.

The department also took home first-place honors in the Special Category Award for preventing distracted driving.

The competition, supported by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, provides law enforcement agencies with an opportunity to demonstrate how they promote traffic safety initiatives in the communities they serve.

From February to June 2022, agencies such as APSU’s Campus Police compiled the results of their traffic safety efforts conducted during the previous calendar year. The program targets four major traffic safety priorities – occupant protection, impaired driving, distracted driving, and speeding.



“At Austin Peay State University, we take the safety and welfare of each student, faculty, staff and visitor very seriously, and these awards simply reflect how hard the officers in our department work to achieve this goal every day,” Lt. Chris Jones, with the APSU campus police, said.



Tennessee and Georgia also participated in a regional challenge between those two states’ top winners, with APSU also winning that competition. That means APSU is one of the safest campuses, traffic-wise, in two states.