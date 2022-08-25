Austin Peay State University Soccer hosts Idaho State, Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team returns to the confines of Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for the first time this season when the Governors host a Friday match at 6:00pm against Idaho State and a Sunday 1:00pm match against Chattanooga.

The Governors (0-0-2) open the two-match homestand with their first-ever meeting against Idaho State (0-1-1). The Bengals are the first of eight first-time opponents APSU faces during its inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference.

Austin Peay State University opened its 2022 campaign with a scoreless draw against Miami (OH), on August 18th, followed by a one-goal draw against Evansville, on August 21st. Sophomore Haley Patterson connected with senior Anna McPhie for the APSU Govs’ first score of the season in the 85th minute against the Purple Aces.



Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion has the fourth-highest save percentage among ASUN goalkeepers with two starts this season with a .857 mark. The Mirabel Quebec native’s .745-career save percentage is tied with Mary Parker Powell (2016-18) for the seventh-best mark in program history.



After drawing with Westminster in its season opener, Idaho State was shutout by Utah State, 5-0, on August 21st. The Bengals were out-shot 23-8 in their loss to the Aggies.



Following their match against Idaho State, the Governors host a familiar foe in Chattanooga (0-2). The Mocs were the first-ever team Austin Peay faced when the program played its first season in 2002. The Govs’ 10 wins against the Mocs are the most against any team in program history.



The Mocs travel to Georgia State, Thursday, before wrapping up their two-match road trip against the Govs in Sunday’s match.

About the Idaho State Bengals



2022 Record: 0-1-1 (0-0 Big Sky)

2021 Record: 2-16-1 (1-7-1 Big Sky)

2021 Season Result: The Bengals missed the Big Sky Conference Tournament after finishing with a 1-7-1 conference record.

Notable Returners: Karlin Wurltizer finished third in points for the Bengals last season with one goal. She also recorded 11 shots and eight on goal in 2021.

All-Time Series: First meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

More to Note: The Bengals have had two different goalkeepers in their previous matches this season, with both going the distance in their respective starts. Kelsey Jargstorf had two saves in ISU’s 1-1 draw against Westminster in the season opener, while Chelsea Radicia tallied nine saves in the Bengals’ 5-0 loss against Utah State.

The Bengals were out-shot 23-8 in their most recent match against Utah State, including a 13-4 mark in shots on goal. ISU’s bench took four shots in the match and was led by forward Mary Za’s pair of attempts

About the Chattanooga Mocs



2022 Record: 0-2 (0-0 SoCon)

2021 Record: 6-11-3 (3-5-1 SoCon)

2021 Season Result: Chattanooga finished eighth in the Southern Conference last season and faced Wofford in the first round of the conference tournament. After defeating Wofford 5-3, the Mocs’ season came to an end in the quarterfinals against No. 1 Samford.

Notable Returners: The 2020 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time all-conference selection, defender Maggie Shaw helped lead a Mocs’ defense to seven shutouts last season, while tallying one goal and one assist.

All-Time Series (since 2002): 10-4-1, APSU. (6-1 APSU in Clarksville)

Last Meeting: Austin Peay picked up its first win of the 2021 season in a 2-1 victory against the Mocs, on September 3rd, 2021 in Chattanooga. APSU alumna Claire Larose and Rachel Bradberry both recorded first-half goals in the win, leading to victory.

More to Note: Austin Peay State University’s 10 wins against the Mocs are its most against any team in program history. Chattanooga also was the first team Austin Peay ever faced in program history, (3-1 UTC, August 31st, 2002).

Quick Kicks

After earning a scoreless and one-goal draw against Miami (OH) and Evansville to open the season, respectively, the Governors host Idaho State for their 2022 home opener.

The Governors started the season 0-0-2 for the first time in program history.

The back-to-back draws are also the fifth time in program history the Govs have accomplished the feat and the first since September 19th-21st, 2019 against SIU Edwardsville and Cincinnati.



Austin Peay State University is 12-8 all-time in home openers entering Friday’s match.



The Governors also hold a 73-47-21 all-time home record.



Anna McPhie’s 85th-minute was the fourth of the Nelson, New Zealand native’s career and the latest score by the Governors since Tori Case’s 86th minute against Eastern Illinois, October 21st, 2021.

Following her four-save performance against the Purple Aces, Chloé Dion moved into a tie with Mary Parker Powell (2016-18) for seventh all-time in career save percentage at a .745 mark.

Chloé Dion became the 10th goalkeeper in program history with 70-career saves in Sunday’s match against UE. The Mirabel, Quebec native needs 14 saves to pass former teammate Peyton Powell (2018-21) for ninth all-time.

Haley Patterson earned her first career assist on her dish to McPhie in the Evansville match.

Austin Peay State University’s 10 wins against Chattanooga are its most against any opponent in program history.

With 19-straight starts, sophomores Clara Heistermann and Lindsey McMahon hold the Govs’ longest active starting streaks.

The APSU Govs’ 11 newcomers are comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience and 93 matches played.

The ASUN Women’s Soccer Fan-Voted Player of the Year, Niederhauser signed with the Govs in April after spending the first four years of her collegiate career in Logan, Utah where she played in 69 matches, starting 27.

Austin Peay State University’s 29-man roster features players from 14 different states and four countries. Those four countries are Canada (Chloé Dion and Anne-Audrey Lafond), Switzerland (Mia Von Ballmoos), and Anna McPhie (New Zealand).

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the APSU Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team remains in the Volunteer State for their two-match road trip next week. APSU faces UT Martin in a Wednesday 7:00pm match, before traveling to Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee on Sunday at 5:00pm.