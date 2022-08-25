Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Labor Day, Fort Campbell DONSA schedule

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, September 2nd, 2022, and the Labor Day federal holiday, Monday, September 5th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

September 2nd | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open for scheduled appointments, Friday, September 2nd.



BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include physical therapy until noon, occupational therapy, laboratory, and the Department of Behavioral Health. Orthopedics and podiatry are open for scheduled patients and acute care needs.



The Women’s Health Clinic will be closed. In case of pregnancy-related urgent needs over the holiday period or after Women’s Health Clinic normal operating hours, OB patients 20 weeks pregnant or more may report to the Labor and Delivery unit. OB patients less than 20 weeks pregnant may report to the emergency room.



Taylor Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call on September 2. Patients can contact 270.798.5429 or 270.798.6362 for assistance.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

BACH’s Main, Town Center, LaPointe, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies will be open during normal operating hours on the DONSA.



Town Center Pharmacy operates normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm on September 3rd.

September 5th | Labor Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day.

Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, September 6th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.