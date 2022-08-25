81.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 25, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department looks to identify Stolen Truck suspect
News

Clarksville Police Department looks to identify Stolen Truck suspect

2016 Ford F-150 was stolen from the Petco parking lot

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the suspect in this photo for the theft of a Ford F-150 truck from the parking lot of Petco.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the suspect in this photo for the theft of a Ford F-150 truck from the parking lot of Petco.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on August 23rd, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm.

A white male wearing jean shorts, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes, brown hair in a “man-bun” and tattoos on both arms was seen on security cameras attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Target.

The suspect continued checking vehicles and eventually located a red, 2016 Ford F-150, (TN tag 168BBHL), in the adjacent parking lot of Petco, 2807 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard that was unlocked.
 
After rummaging through the vehicle, he found the key and stole the vehicle, he was last seen turning onto Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and headed towards I-24. CPD Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual.

Stolen 2016 Ford F-150
Stolen 2016 Ford F-150

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Wanted Juvenile Labron Dewayne Gibson arrested
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online