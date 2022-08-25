Clarksville Police Department looks to identify Stolen Truck suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on August 23rd, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm.

A white male wearing jean shorts, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes, brown hair in a “man-bun” and tattoos on both arms was seen on security cameras attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Target.

The suspect continued checking vehicles and eventually located a red, 2016 Ford F-150, (TN tag 168BBHL), in the adjacent parking lot of Petco, 2807 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard that was unlocked.



After rummaging through the vehicle, he found the key and stole the vehicle, he was last seen turning onto Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and headed towards I-24. CPD Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.