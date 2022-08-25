81.1 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Wanted Juvenile Labron Dewayne Gibson arrested

Labron Dewayne Gibson
Labron Dewayne Gibson

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that wanted 17-year-old Labron Dewayne Gibson has been taken into custody. Thank you for your assistance.

Sha’Juan Freeman (black/male) date of birth 6/20/99 has not been arrested yet and is still at large.

Sha’Juan Freeman
Sha’Juan Freeman

Anyone who has information on Sha’Juan Freeman, they are asked to call 911 immediately or asked to please contact CPD Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

