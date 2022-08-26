83.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis brings onboard freshmen Javier Tortajada, Aeneas...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis brings onboard freshmen Javier Tortajada, Aeneas Schaub

News Staff
By News Staff

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown has added a pair of incoming freshmen in Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada to the men’s tennis program for the 2022-23 season.

“We are extremely excited to add Javier Tortajada from Spain and Aeneas Schaub from Switzerland,” said Brown. “Both men have tennis academy backgrounds which have exposed them to a routine of hard work, sport-specific training, and international competition.

“Both Javier and Aeneas are great students and I see them fitting well into our culture of academic excellence and contributing immediately to our team with their tennis skills.”
 
Hailing from Frauenfeld, Switzerland, Schaub attended Paedagogische Maturitaetsschule Kreuzlingen in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland. He reached a career-high International Tennis Federation Junuior Ranking of 2312 in Jan. 2020.
 
A Barcelona, Spain native, Tortajada prepped at Fert Batxillerat under head coach Jacon dos Santos.
 
Schaub and Tortajada round out Brown’s 2022-23 recruiting class ahead of the Austin Peay State University’s inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference. Schaub, Tortajada, and the rest of the Governors kick off their fall season at the APSU Hidden Duel, October 7th-8th.

Previous articleMontgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases additional information on shots fired at West Creek High School
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online