Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis brings onboard freshmen Javier Tortajada, Aeneas Schaub

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown has added a pair of incoming freshmen in Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada to the men’s tennis program for the 2022-23 season.

“We are extremely excited to add Javier Tortajada from Spain and Aeneas Schaub from Switzerland,” said Brown. “Both men have tennis academy backgrounds which have exposed them to a routine of hard work, sport-specific training, and international competition.

“Both Javier and Aeneas are great students and I see them fitting well into our culture of academic excellence and contributing immediately to our team with their tennis skills.”



Hailing from Frauenfeld, Switzerland, Schaub attended Paedagogische Maturitaetsschule Kreuzlingen in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland. He reached a career-high International Tennis Federation Junuior Ranking of 2312 in Jan. 2020.



A Barcelona, Spain native, Tortajada prepped at Fert Batxillerat under head coach Jacon dos Santos.



Schaub and Tortajada round out Brown’s 2022-23 recruiting class ahead of the Austin Peay State University’s inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference. Schaub, Tortajada, and the rest of the Governors kick off their fall season at the APSU Hidden Duel, October 7th-8th.