Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) with the help of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the white male that stole the red, 2016 Ford F-150 from Petco on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard as 31-year-old Matthew Philp of Dickson Tennessee.

CPD Detective Billotte has taken out a warrant for the theft of a motor vehicle.

CPD thanks everyone for your assistance.