CMCSS’s Dr. Schanda Doughty picked for Complete Tennessee Leadership Institute (CTLI)

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Director of Curriculum and Instruction (9-12) Dr. Schanda Doughty is one of 32 leaders from higher education, K-12 education, government, business, and nonprofit organizations selected for the seventh cohort of the Complete Tennessee Leadership Institute (CTLI), a joint initiative of the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) and The Hunt Institute.

CTLI is a one-year program aimed at equipping community and state leaders from across Tennessee with the strategies, tools, and knowledge to play a leading role in eliminating barriers to postsecondary education and completion in Tennessee.

In partnership with The Hunt Institute, SCORE will provide learning opportunities for the 2022-23 CTLI participants and support cohort members in translating that learning into action.



“In light of the recent drop in Tennessee’s college-going rate, the leadership of this next cohort is more important than ever in ensuring more Tennesseans are prepared for the workforce and a life of economic independence,” SCORE President and CEO David Mansouri said.



“While Tennessee has made progress toward ensuring that students have access to and are prepared for higher education, the declining college-going rate numbers released earlier this year — a decline of nine percentage points over two years — show that the COVID-19 pandemic and a changing economy have had a deeply concerning impact on students and their families, particularly for students of color and economically disadvantaged students. The leaders in this cohort will drive the next wave of collective and community action in our state to ensure that every Tennessee student has the opportunity and supports needed to complete postsecondary education,” stated Mansouri.



Since 2019, SCORE has partnered with The Hunt Institute to not only engage deeply on solutions in Tennessee, but also to provide access to national perspectives, experts, and best practices for CTLI participants. Over the course of a year, cohort members will meet four times to expand their knowledge about postsecondary policy and practice, learn about best practices to improve postsecondary access and success, and build action plans to accelerate postsecondary success in their own communities.



This diverse group of leaders will work to identify the barriers and equity gaps that exist in Tennessee’s postsecondary system and advocate within their own communities to drive change.



“The CTLI program has been a meaningful way of bringing together leaders across Tennessee to address issues in higher education, and I’m thrilled to see our partnership with SCORE continue in support of this program,” said Dr. Javaid Siddiqi, president and CEO of The Hunt Institute. “By addressing critical issues regarding postsecondary access and success, these collaborative efforts across state lines ensure future improvements in higher education.”



The participants chosen for this cohort bring varied expertise and perspectives to the program and were selected through a competitive nomination and selection process.

The leaders selected for CTLI are:

James Barbee , Director of Technology & Communications, Lauderdale County Schools

, Director of Technology & Communications, Lauderdale County Schools Dr. John Barker , Deputy Superintendent, Strategic Operations & Finance, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

, Deputy Superintendent, Strategic Operations & Finance, Memphis-Shelby County Schools Dr. Michelle Caldwell , Director of College and Career Success, Public Education Foundation

, Director of College and Career Success, Public Education Foundation Scott Campbell , Executive Director, Persist Nashville

, Executive Director, Persist Nashville Kelly A. Chaney , President, Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Knoxville

, President, Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Knoxville Ryan Crews , Director, Student Success Resources, University of Memphis

, Director, Student Success Resources, University of Memphis Dr. Schanda Doughty , Director of Curriculum & Instruction, Grades 9-12, Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools

, Director of Curriculum & Instruction, Grades 9-12, Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Ryan Egly , President & CEO, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce

, President & CEO, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Dr. Kae Brock Fleming , Ed.D., R.T.(R), Dean, Health Sciences; Professor, Radiologic Technology, Columbia State Community College

, Ed.D., R.T.(R), Dean, Health Sciences; Professor, Radiologic Technology, Columbia State Community College Dr. Melinda Gibbons , Professor of Counselor Education, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

, Professor of Counselor Education, University of Tennessee, Knoxville Koedy B. Harper , School Administrator, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

, School Administrator, Memphis-Shelby County Schools Jennifer Hill , Vice President, Policy and Programming, Nashville Public Education Foundation

, Vice President, Policy and Programming, Nashville Public Education Foundation Dr. Tachaka Hollins, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Tennessee Board of Regents

Amy Humphrey , Director of Student Success and Advising, Walters State Community College

, Director of Student Success and Advising, Walters State Community College Melissa Hunter , Director of Research, Tennessee Board of Regents

, Director of Research, Tennessee Board of Regents Chad Jaynes , Dean, Business and Industry, Chattanooga State Community College

, Dean, Business and Industry, Chattanooga State Community College Renee Kelly , Senior Advisor of ESSER, Knox County Schools

, Senior Advisor of ESSER, Knox County Schools Heidi Leming , Ph.D., Vice-Chancellor for Student Success, Tennessee Board of Regents

, Ph.D., Vice-Chancellor for Student Success, Tennessee Board of Regents Jessica Macey , Senior Director of Communication and High School Partnerships, tnAchieves

, Senior Director of Communication and High School Partnerships, tnAchieves Sherry Marlow Ormsby , Executive Director, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

, Executive Director, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Teshanda R. Middleton , Interim CEO & Chief Program Officer, Communities in Schools in Memphis

, Interim CEO & Chief Program Officer, Communities in Schools in Memphis Laura Moran , Executive Director of Enrollment Services, Nashville State Community College

, Executive Director of Enrollment Services, Nashville State Community College Matt Nelson , Executive Director, College & Career Readiness, Metro Nashville Public Schools

, Executive Director, College & Career Readiness, Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Jeffery Norfleet , Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Assistant Professor of Leadership Studies, Trevecca Nazarene University

, Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Assistant Professor of Leadership Studies, Trevecca Nazarene University Marco Perez , Director of Finance and Operations, La Paz Chattanooga; School Board Member, Hamilton County Schools

, Director of Finance and Operations, La Paz Chattanooga; School Board Member, Hamilton County Schools Kevin Reeves , Director of Strategic Initiatives, University of Tennessee

, Director of Strategic Initiatives, University of Tennessee Cara Robinson, Interim Executive Director of Academic Initiatives, Tennessee State University

[470cneter]

Alissa Roebuck , Executive Administrator and Executive Assistant to the President of Motlow State Community College, Motlow State Community College

, Executive Administrator and Executive Assistant to the President of Motlow State Community College, Motlow State Community College Claire Ruegg , Senior Policy Consultant, P3 Consulting LLC

, Senior Policy Consultant, P3 Consulting LLC Serena A. Sayles , Director of Charter Schools, Tennessee Department of Education

, Director of Charter Schools, Tennessee Department of Education Jonathan Torres , President & CEO, Memphis Athletic Ministries

, President & CEO, Memphis Athletic Ministries Russell VanZomeren, Director of Fiscal Policy, Tennessee Higher Education Commission

“CTLI was an amazing opportunity to build a network with higher education leaders across the state who share the same goal of increasing the number of Tennesseans who are able to obtain a postsecondary credential,” said Mike Whitehead, president of TCAT Pulaski and a member of the 2021-22 cohort. “The experiences I gained through the cohort have better equipped me in my efforts to bring together education and industry partners to provide the training that will help our students succeed in the workforce and beyond.”

Dr. Schanda Doughty has served as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction 9-12 since 2021. Previously, she served as the principal of Rossview High (RHS) for 5 years, an assistant principal at RHS for seven years, and assistant principal at West Creek Middle for one year.

She began her teaching career in CMCSS in 2000 at Clarksville High. During her 22-year career with CMCSS, she has earned numerous awards and recognitions, including the Green Apple Award (2002 & 2004), Distinguished Classroom Teacher Award, and the TSSAA Region 5 Principal of the Year Award.



She earned her Ed.D. in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University, M.A. in Education from Austin Peay State University, and Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Murray State University.



Doughty completed the CMCSS Aspiring Administrator Academy, CMCSS Advanced Leadership Training for Assistant Principals, and McREL Balanced Leadership Training for Administrators.