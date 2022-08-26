Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases additional information on shots fired at West Creek High School

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigation continues into August 19th, 2022 shots fired response at West Creek High School in Montgomery County: Additional Charges Added – two suspects jailed; one juvenile in the detention center.

Suspect David Sanders was initially charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators through their keen investigation have uncovered additional criminal actions on the part of Sanders, which led to additional charges taken against him for facilitation of a felony as it pertains to the aggravated assault perpetrated by the 16-year-old suspect. Sander’s bond is set at $100,000.00.

Additionally, the 17-year-old suspect involved in the night’s shots fired case is now identified as, Josue Batista. Batista was adjudicated in the State of Florida and is now subject to the adult criminal justice system in Tennessee. Investigators have taken criminal charges against Batista for the crime of accessory after the fact and his bond is set at $100,000.00.



Both Sanders and Batista are in the Montgomery County Jail.



The juvenile who fired the shots during the event on August 19th, was charged through juvenile petitions with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of carrying a weapon on school property. He is currently held in a Tennessee juvenile detention center. Bonds are not set in juvenile cases.



Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO Investigator Riels at 931.648.0611 Ext.13427 mwriels@mcgtn.net