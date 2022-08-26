Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases additional information on shots fired at West Creek High School

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigation continues into August 19th, 2022 shots fired response at West Creek High School in Montgomery County: Additional Charges Added – two suspects jailed; one juvenile in the detention center.

Suspect David Sanders was initially charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators through their keen investigation have uncovered additional criminal actions on the part of Sanders, which led to additional charges taken against him for facilitation of a felony as it pertains to the aggravated assault perpetrated by the 16-year-old suspect. Sander’s bond is set at $100,000.00.