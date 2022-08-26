Nashville Sounds win slug fest against Durham Bulls, 11-8

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds matched a season-high with four home runs on Friday night against the Durham Bulls, and two of them belonged to Joey Wiemer, who has driven in nine runs in four games so far in the series and led the Sounds to an 11-8 victory at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Sounds now are 7-3 on their 12-game road trip and own a 3.5-game lead atop their division with 29 games left in the regular season.

The Sounds jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Brice Turang launched an opposite-field two-run homer off Chris Muller (4-3), and Pedro Severino delivered a two-run single. Then Wiemer hit the first of his two home runs with a line drive shot to center in the third to make it 5-0.

The Bulls fought back with three runs in the bottom of the third against Dylan File, but the Sounds padded the lead in the fifth. With Esteury Ruiz and Turang aboard, Jon Singleton belted his 20th homer of the year, a 430-foot three-run blast to right field for an 8-3 lead.



File left in the fifth when the Bulls rallied with two runs, and Justin Topa (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless relief innings. Singleton struck again in the seventh with an RBI single and was along for the ride on Wiemer’s second home run, a towering two-run shot over the 32-foot left field wall that made it 11-5.



Durham answered with one in the seventh and two in the ninth, but Cam Robinson struck out consecutive hitters to end the game to nail down the 11-8 victory.



The six-game series continues Saturday night at 5:35pm CT. Tyler Herb (4-5, 4.48) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (73-47). Durham (67-54) has yet to announce a starting pitcher.

Post-Game Notes

Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored, advancing his hitting streak to 15 games…he’s hitting .379 (22-for-58) during the streak…it’s the 2nd-longest by a Sound this season (Brice Turang, 17 games, July 26-August 10) and tied for the 2nd-longest active streak in the International League.

Jon Singleton’s 20 homers mark his 5th career season of 20+ homers and 3rd at Triple-A.

Patrick Dorrian went 1-for-5 and has reached base safely in 15 games in a row… he’s hitting .298 (14-for-47) with a .984 OPS since the streak began July 29.

The Sounds stole two bases on Friday night and have swiped 13 in the series…their 45 steals in August are the most in the International League, and 23 of those belong to the new outfield quartet of Sal Frelick (2), Esteury Ruiz (9), Joey Wiemer (4) and Garrett Mitchell (8).

The Sounds hit four home runs in game for the sixth time this season and are 33-7 this season when hitting multiple homers in a game.

