APSU Soccer plays Idaho State to a Draw

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to its third-straight draw to open the 2022 season in a scoreless decision against Idaho State in the home opener at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Friday.

Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion tallied three saves for her fourth-career shutout and second of the season. The Mirabel, Québec native’s first save came on a 27th-minute penalty kick attempt by the Bengals – it was APSU’s first PK save since Peyton Powell saved an attempt against Western Kentucky, Aug. 19, 2021.

Austin Peay (0-0-3) outshot Idaho State, 7-3, in the second half and was led by graduate student Marli Niederhauser’s four attempts.



Three Govs – Niederhauser, senior Anna McPhie, and sophomore Haley Patterson – recorded multiple shots in the contest, led by Niederhauser’s five. Austin Peay State University’s 11 shots were its second-most of the season and one off a season-high 12 attempts against Evansville, on August 21st.

Inside The Boxscore

With Friday’s outcome, the APSU Governors have drawn in three-straight matches for the first time in program history.

Austin Peay State University is now 12-8-1 all-time in home openers.

The Governors are unbeaten through the season’s first three matches for the sixth time in program history and first since 2018.

Austin Peay State University’s single goal allowed through the first three matches is the fifth time the Govs have accomplished the feat in program history.

Dion’s penalty-kick save in the 27th minute was the first by an APSU goalkeeper since Peyton Powell against Western Kentucky in the 2021 season opener.

Niederhauser’s five shots are the most by a Governor since Claire Larose took five shots against Belmont, on March 23rd, 2021.

Sophomores Clara Heistermann and Lindsey McMahon increased their start streaks to 20 matches, the best mark on the team.

Coach’s Corner

With APSU head soccer coach Kim McGowan

Overall thoughts … “It was a tough game played by both teams tonight. The momentum changed multiple times. I don’t think it was a complete game by us, so I am happy to take the tie and prepare for the next one.”

On the defense … “Our defense has been absorbing shots and long balls in each of the past two games we played. They have been dealing with it well, but I know sooner than later, we have to clean up our possessions to eliminate as many opportunities as we can. It was another shutout that was very much earned tonight, especially with the big PK save.”

On Sunday’s match Chattanooga… “UT Chattanooga plays a different style than Idaho State. We will have a new gameplan in practice tomorrow and will be fresh and ready for Sunday.”

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the APSU Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up for APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will have a quick turnaround, and host Chattanooga in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field before hitting the road for a pair of in-state matches against UT Martin, Wednesday, and Middle Tennessee, September 4th.