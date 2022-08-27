Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls in Four Sets to Presbyterian

Clemson, SC – In another match, another leader for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team as Tegan Seyring led the way with 12 kills but APSU dropped a four-set decision (23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23) to Presbyterian, Saturday, in its final match at the Big Orange Bash in Jervey Gym.

Austin Peay (1-2) rallied late to win a back-and-forth opening set with the offense firing on all cylinders with 15 kills and a .400 attack percentage. However, the Govs would record just 29 kills and were held to a .112 attack percentage over the final three sets.

Presbyterian (1-1) found its offensive stride in the second frame, scoring 16 kills at a .556 attack percentage in the second in a near wire-to-wire victory. The Blue Hose claimed the third set in wire-to-wire fashion despite recording just eight kills and held off the Govs in the fourth.



Seyring led the Govs with 12 kills and Mikayla Powell chipped in 10 kills with both posting a .346 attack percentage. They paced an offense that recorded 44 kills.



Paige Cairns led Presbyterian with 15 kills and hit .379 for the match. Rylee Moorhead and Anna Baranski also reached double-digit kill territory for the Blue Hose, which finished with 47 kills and a .214 attack percentage.

The Governor

Tegan Seyring had her best performance since a 14-kill outing against Ohio in September of last season.

She also became the fifth different Austin Peay State University hitter to record 10 or more kills in a match this season.

Inside the Box Score

Mikayla Powell became the first Governors hitter to record a second double-digit kill outing in 2022 with 10 kills against Presbyterian following a 16-kill effort against Louisiana Tech in the season opener.

Austin Peay State University was able to post six service aces against the Blue Hose, the second time this season it’s notched a half dozen aces.

Five different APSU Govs servers have an ace already in 2022.

Set-by-Set

Set 1 (Govs won 25-23): The Govs and Blue Hose battled through a see-saw affair early on with 13 ties and six lead changes for the opening frame. Presbyterian scored three-straight points to build a 19-17 lead only to see Austin Peay State University respond with three consecutive points of its own to take 21-20 lead. After the Blue Hose tied the game at 21-21, they committed back-to-back errors to give the Govs a late two-point lead that proved enough as the APSU Govs eased to a 25-23 win.

Set 2 (Presbyterian won 25-16): The APSU Govs scored the first three points of the set but the Blue Hose roared back with a 7-0 run to take a 7-3 lead. That run proved decisive as the Govs could not close within three points the rest of the way as Presbyterian used a 16-kill effort to ease into a 25-16 victory.

Set 3 (Presbyterian won 25-15): Presbyterian took control of the third set early on with a 7-2 run to open the set. The Govs could not string together more than three consecutive points in the set as the Blue Hose slowly widened their lead through the rest of the frame to win 25-15.

Set 4 (Presbyterian won 25-23): Austin Peay State University appeared to shake off its woes of the second and third sets as it opened the fourth with an 8-5 lead. Presbyterian scored six straight points to take an 11-8 advantage before the teams traded a sequence of three-point runs ending with the Blue Hose leading 19-16. Presbyterian used a final 3-0 run to get to match point and an exchange of the final two points finished the match.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home to prepare for the Seminole Volleyball Invitational, hosted by Florida State next Friday-Saturday.