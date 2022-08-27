Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Updates, Reminders August 27th, 2022

School Safety

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) appreciates the vigilance and quick response of law enforcement who were at the game and those who responded to the incident of gun violence last week in the parking lot at the West Creek High School vs. Northeast High School football game. Additionally, we thank the students, families, coaches, faculty, staff, and administrators for their quick actions and support of each other.

In partnership with law enforcement, CMCSS will continually review and improve its safety and security protocols. There has been and will continue to be increased law enforcement on our campuses. CMCSS strongly believes in the importance of interscholastic athletic events and welcoming the community onto our campuses.



However, providing a safe and secure environment on our campuses must always be the top priority. CMCSS will be releasing new safety and security policies for athletic events that will be communicated to the community by next week.



It is important that everyone understands that all persons, personal belongings, lockers, and vehicles on school property at any time are subject to be searched for drugs, drug paraphernalia, dangerous weapons, or any property that is unlawful to carry on our campuses. Lawful, random searches by law enforcement can and will be utilized on our campuses to keep our schools safe.



As a reminder from previous communications, the District has created the School Safety Hub as a resource for families. We ask all families to please talk to their children about the importance of immediately reporting any safety concern to a teacher, administrator, SRO, or other trusted adult. Whether it is on social media or in the schoolhouse, if you see or hear something, say something. Additionally, it is important that families read the Student Code of Conduct, reinforce positive behaviors with students, and explain the consequences, including potential criminal charges, for offenses.



In accordance with state law, an individual can be charged for recklessly, by any means of communication, threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity. Additionally, the Student Code of Conduct was updated this school year to make credible threats a Zero Tolerance Offense (mandatory calendar-year expulsion).In several cases over the years, students have made threatening statements they claimed were jokes. Making a threat is not a joke, and the consequences are serious.



We must work together to keep our schools and communities safe.

Family Life Curriculum (Grades 6-12)

In accordance with state law, school systems must implement a Family Life Curriculum in conformance with state curriculum guidelines. In CMCSS, curriculum development teams comprised of educators, medical professionals, and community stakeholders collaborated to locally devise Family Life Curriculum resources in conformance with state standards for grades 6-12.

On Tuesday, September 6th at 5:00pm in the CMCSS Board Room at 621 Gracey Avenue, a public hearing will be held to explain the curriculum development process, required curricular components, and implementation of the curriculum.

In CMCSS, the Family Life Curriculum will be taught no sooner than mid-March 2023. The Family Life Curriculum units for all grade levels will be available online for all parents/guardians to access and review beginning in mid-January 2023.

Parents/guardians have the right to excuse their students from any or all portions of the Family Life Curriculum. Parents/guardians will receive the curriculum and information on how to opt-out of any or all portions of the curriculum beginning in mid-January 2023 after teachers have been trained.

ESSER In-Person Health & Safety and Budget Plans

CMCSS is continuously seeking feedback from stakeholders on the ESSER Health & Safety and Budget plans in accordance with state and federal rules and regulations.



To review the CMCSS 2022-2023 In-Person Learning COVID-19 Overview and provide feedback, click here.



Please note on the Return-to-School/Work Flowchart that at-home tests are not accepted for COVID-excused absences for students or COVID leave for employees. Families that choose to use an at-home test without healthcare provider documentation will be required to use parent notes for absences.



To review the CMCSS ESSER 3.0 Funds Allocation and provide feedback, click here.

Better Than Ever, Together

As we continue this year’s theme of Better Than Ever, Together, we are so excited to see the continued positivity and partnerships from families and the community in our schools! From “Cookies and Curriculum Night” at Byrns Darden Elementary to West Creek’s community-wide spirit day and the dozens of other events and initiatives over the past few weeks, we are grateful for our community’s support of our students and educators.

CMCSS is continuing to address challenges like transportation and staffing and is committed to continuous improvement. Currently, CMCSS has 47 approved bus driver applications and 18 are completing the training program.

Last Saturday, 118 individuals attended the Teaching Permit Info Sessions, and CMCSS received 107 new applications by Tuesday. We appreciate your support in sharing that CMCSS is hiring. Please visit cmcss.net/employment for available careers and to begin the application process.

As a reminder, next week is another full week of school. Schools and District offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. To view calendars, visit cmcss.net/calendars.

Have a great weekend, CMCSS families!