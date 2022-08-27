87.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 27, 2022
HomeNewsFort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Soldiers receive Equine Therapy
News

Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Soldiers receive Equine Therapy

News Staff
By News Staff

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, had the opportunity to receive Equine Therapy through a partnership with Hope & Healing at Hillenglade and their founder Jenn O’Neill.

This partnership has been ongoing every three months for the past 5 years (with a temporary break during the peak of COVID) where a group of up to six Soldiers get to visit the Hillenglade horse farm for three days.

During their visit they learn about the horses; how to care for them; and how to interact, react, connect, and build trust between themselves and the animal.
 
“I love life, I love healing, and I love hope, and that is what this farm is all about,” said Jenn O’Neill. “We’ve served over 4,000 Military members and their families since 2010. I think that it’s imperative that the public sector steps up for our military heroes and their families.”

Previous articleAPSU Football battles Western Kentucky hard in 38-27 loss
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online