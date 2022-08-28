Austin Peay State University Soccer falls at home to Chattanooga, 3-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team was unable to overcome a trio of second-half goals in a 3-0 decision against Chattanooga, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (0-1-3) goalkeeper Chloé Dion was pressured early, with four of her five first-half saves coming by the 15th minute. The Mirabel, Québec native kept a clean sheet in the first half, despite the Govs being outshot, 8-0.

After a scoreless first half, Chattanooga (1-2-1) fired their first shot of the second period in the second frame, but Dion was there to make her sixth and final save of the night.



The Mocs breakthrough score came in the 66th minute, followed by back-to-back goals in the 75th and 76th minutes. The Govs fired three shots in the final 13 minutes but were unable to best Chattanooga’s goalkeeper, dropping their first match of the season.

Inside The Box Score

Chloé Dion‘s six saves are tied for the fifth most in a match in her career.

Dion’s five first-half saves were the most by an Austin Peay State University goalkeeper in a single half since Peyton Powell corralled seven shots in the second half against Murray State on October 24th, 2021.

Alec Baumgardt’s pair of shots are tied for a season-high.

Anna McPhie fired two shots for the third-straight match.

Alison LaLance played a career-high 61 minutes.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team kicks off a two-match road trip with a Wednesday 7:00pm match against UT Martin, before facing Middle Tennessee on Sunday at 5:00pm.