Austin Peay State University’s Continuing Education to offer Financial Literacy course this fall

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Continuing Education Department is proud to announce a new course for this fall, focusing on managing personal finances.

Taught by Susan Paisley, retired State of Tennessee auditor, Financial Literacy is intended to help teens over 16 and young adults avoid the pitfalls many face when just starting out.

The seven-week course will equip students with the knowledge of how credit cards work, how to budget an income, how to apply for a mortgage, how to factor interest rates on loans and other pertinent information on the ins and outs of personal finances.



The Financial Literacy course will be from 5:00pm-7:30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, on the APSU campus. Cost to attend the course is $200.00 for the entire seven-week session. The course is open to the public, and students are not required to be enrolled as a University student. Participants must be at least 16 years old to attend.



The APSU Continuing Education Department offers non-credit courses that do not require a student to be enrolled in the university path. Courses include certification-style courses such as Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), American Sign Language, and other career and workforce trainings and certifications.



For information on Continuing Education, please contact continuinged@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816, or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education.