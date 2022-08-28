Nashville Sounds fall to Durham Bulls, 4-1

Nashville, TN – Joey Wiemer homered for the fourth time in the six-game series, but the Nashville Sounds dropped a 4-1 contest to the Durham Bulls on Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Like yesterday’s game, runs were few and far between at DBAP. Nashville took the lead after three scoreless innings on Joey Wiemer’s solo home run to center field of Bulls starter Taj Bradley. However, Durham answered with a two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth and a solo homer in the fifth. The Bulls hit their third home run of the day with another solo shot in the eighth, making it 4-1.

The Sounds threatened in the top of the eighth, with Weston Wilson and Esteury Ruiz reaching with singles. Unfortunately, Durham got Wiemer to pop out, ending the last great scoring threat the Sounds had.



Caleb Boushley made his first start since the beginning of the month after spending some time on the injured list. The league leader in wins pitched 2.0 scoreless innings as he eased his way back to action. He finished with a strikeout and allowed one hit and a walk on 24 pitches (12 strikes).



Marcus Walden ended with the loss in relief. The right-hander threw 72 pitches in 4.2 innings. Walden yielded three runs (all earned) on five hits and no walks. He struck out three but gave up a couple of homers.



Ruiz, Wiemer and Matt Lipka all finished with a pair of hits, respectively. Wiemer had a double and home run in his first two at-bats, while Lipka had a triple in the seventh inning.



The Sounds will be back in Nashville as their two-week road trip has come to a close. The Memphis Redbirds will come to First Horizon Park for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (6-7, 4.65) will go for Nashville, facing Memphis’ Matthew Liberatore (5-6, 5.25). First pitch is at 7:05pm CDT.

Post-Game Notes

Esteury Ruiz (2-for-4, SB) extended his hitting streak to 17 games. He’s batting .379 (25-for-66) with 13 runs, 5 doubles and 4 RBI during the streak.

Joey Wiemer finishes the six-game series batting .478 (11-for-23) with 5 runs, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 11 RBI, a walk and a stolen base.

Sal Frelick’s 12-game hitting streak came to an end with the 0-for-3 day. He has reached base in 17-straight games. He is batting .393 (24-for-61) with 13 runs, 4 doubles, a triple, 4 RBI and 9 walks since the on-base streak began on August 7th.

