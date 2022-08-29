APSU This Week: Welcome back events continue throughout Austin Peay State University campus

Clarksville, TN – Welcome back events continue this week, the second week of the fall semester at Austin Peay State University.
Get to know your fellow Govs at the following sample of events:
- Where’s the Latino Community Resource Center? at 11:00am on Monday, August 29th, at the Clement Building.
- Govs Wellness Fair at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 30th, at the Morgan University Center (MUC) Plaza.
- Sustainability Club Meeting at 4:00pm on Tuesday, August 30th, at the MUC Plaza.
- Fraternity Info Night at 5:30pm on Tuesday, August 30th.
- VetSuccess on Campus Workshop Lunch & Learn at 11:00am on Wednesday, August 31st, in the Newton Military Family Resource Center.
- Transfer Student Welcome Lunch & Trivia at 12:30pm on Wednesday, August 31st at the Adult, Nontraditional, and Transfer Student Center, MUC 111.
- Sorority recruitment starts at noon on Wednesday, August 31st. Recruitment lasts several days, and you must register at the event’s Peaylink page.
‘Ida B. the Queen’ book talk on Thursday
APSU’s Felix G. Woodward Library has been selected to participate in the Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage grant program, sponsored by the American Library Association and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Join facilitator Eboné Amos, assistant professor of African American studies, for the fourth book discussion in a five-part series. This event, on Thursday, September 1st at 5:00pm, will be held at the Office of Equity, Access, and Inclusion. and is free and open to the public. For more information visit this link.
Paula Kovarik to visit campus for artist lecture, gallery talk, art-making demonstration
Artist Paula Kovarik – who expresses herself through the medium of fabric and thread – is the first exhibition of The New Gallery’s 2022-23 season, and it runs through September 16th.
She’ll have a reception and gallery talk on September 1st from noon until 1:30pm at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building.
And during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk – from 5:00pm-7:30pm on September 1st – she’ll have an art-making demonstration at The New Gallery.
For more
- For student events, visit peaylink.com.
- For music events, visit the APSU Music Facebook page.
- For theater and dance events, visit the APSU Theatre and Dance Facebook page.
- For athletic events, visit letsgopeay.com.