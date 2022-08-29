Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 29th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 29th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Scooter is a male mixed breed with possible Husky or Malamute considering his striking bright blue eyes. He is vaccinated and will be neutered before he can go home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Scooby is a very young male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is litter box trained, fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. This little thing has the prettiest orange coat and is just so sweet.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is a male domestic shorthair. This boy is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is charismatic, affectionate and a total charmer. He loves to play, is good around dogs and children but prefers to be the only cat. He is very vocal and will sing you the song of his people to let you know when it’s time for dinner! Stubbs is extra chill and loves being everywhere his people are, always looking for attention.

Stubbs can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Jeeter is an approximately 10-week-old female kitten. She is in great health, spayed, dewormed, fully vetted, and litter trained. This sweet baby is looking for her forever home. She deserves to have her own family to love and spoil her.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is an approximately one and half-year-old male Pit Bull/Terrier mix. Drako is fully vetted, housetrained, and neutered. This boy has the energy to spare and loves to run and play for hours! His best friend at the Rescue is Shamrock, a young lab mix who is also available for adoption as well.

Drako is very smart and willing to please but his energy levels are a bit much for some dogs so he needs to be an only dog and no cats please. An active family will be perfect with hiking, jogging, and long walks. A big fenced yard will help this boy run off his energy. Drako will benefit from a strong leader who is willing to continue to work with him on his training and is not afraid to set boundaries and structure.

Come meet this sweet boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is house trained, fully vetted and spayed. This sweet girl is considered special needs due to some health issues that are being treated. Her coat is slowly growing back in after being treated for mange when she came into rescue.

She is being treated for heartworms and has been on a specific food plan due to allergies. She is followed closely by the vet team and is doing amazingly well considering all the obstacles this loving, affectionate baby has had to overcome. She is good with children and does well with some dogs but would prefer to be the only pet.

Sweet Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Carlie is just the sweetest, loving 1-year-old female Labrador mix! She is funny, affectionate, and playful. Carlie is on the smaller size, weighing about 25 pounds, and is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, and heartworm negative. She is good with children and other dogs.

For more details and information you can find Carlie through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jill is living the life right now at the Farm by her picture, “sun’s out, tongue’s out”!! She is a happy, smiling, funny 6-month-old female Pit mix. She is scheduled for her full vetting and spay and is looking for her forever family. This girl loves being outdoors, being with her people, good with other dog companions, and is especially fond of belly rubs!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Blue Ivy is a 12-week-old male cuddly fluff of a kitten. He is litter trained, microchipped, fully vetted, and neutered. He has a very sweet, low-key personality. Ivy is very social. He loves to snuggle with his people and plays very well with other cats. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on Blue Ivy and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Grant is a young male Sheepdog mix. He is very friendly, playful, smart, and affectionate! This boy just loves to run! He is good with other dogs and children but being a herding breed he does have strong tendencies to herd and it’s not intentional but it is in his DNA. He is fully vetted and neutered. He might take a bit to warm up to new people but most importantly he needs a family who will give him time, love, and patience in helping him settle into his new life.