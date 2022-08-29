Nashville Sounds returns to First Horizon Park for for Six-Game Series against Memphis Redbirds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 to host the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

With a 72-46 record, the Sounds lead the International League West Division by 3.5 games with 31 games remaining in the regular season. The winner of the International League West Division earns a trip to Las Vegas to play in the inaugural Triple-A Championship Weekend set to begin on Friday, September 30th.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way.

The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

7:05pm | Gates open at 5:45pm

Hit City Saturday Series: Rick Sweet Shirsey Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans (first 1,000 fans).

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.



Faith and Family Night: In partnership with 94 FM The Fish, fans can enjoy pregame music by Ben Fuller under the guitar scoreboard from 5:45pm-6:15pm.



Discounted tickets are available here.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Postgame fireworks show presented by FOX 17 News.

Paradise at the Park – The Sounds bring Paradise Park Trailer Resort back to The Band Box Friday and Saturday night! The $35.00 bundle includes one (1) general admission ticket, one (1) Paradise Park t-shirt, and one (1) pitcher of Natty Light. And don’t forget, the famous grilled cheese and tots will be available for purchase while supplies last. Click here for more details.

Nashville Sounds vs. Redbirds Memphis

7:05pm | Gates open at 5:45pm

Hit City Saturday with pregame music by Ronny Criss under the guitar scoreboard from 5:45pm-6:15pm.

Hit City Series: Mookie Betts Overton High School Shirsey Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Paradise at the Park – The Sounds bring Paradise Park Trailer Resort back to The Band Box Friday and Saturday night! The $35.00 bundle includes one (1) general admission ticket, one (1) Paradise Park t-shirt and one (1) pitcher of Natty Light. And don’t forget, the famous grilled cheese and tots will be available for purchase while supplies last. Click here for more details.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10pm – 1:30pm on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office or online with “.mil” e-mail address). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

