Austin Peay State University Soccer travels to UT Martin, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team kicks off a two-match road trip when it faces former conference rival UT Martin in a Wednesday 7:00pm match at Skyhawks Soccer Field.

Austin Peay State University (0-1-3) looks to earn its first win of the 2022 season after playing to three-straight draws and dropping a 3-0 decision against Chattanooga to open its 2022 campaign.

Wednesday’s match is the first time Governors and UT Martin (0-2-1) face one another as members of different conferences after APSU joined the ASUN Conference in July. The Govs look to earn their sixth win over the Skyhawks and first since 2016.



The Govs are led by senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion who is tied for 23rd in Division I and second in the ASUN with two shutouts this season. Dion’s 15 saves and .789 save percentage this season also are the fourth-best marks by an ASUN goalkeeper.



UT Martin played to a scoreless draw in its last match against Western Carolina, Sunday. Skyhawks’ goalkeeper Poppy Bastock recorded 11 saves in the draw. Bastock leads the Ohio Valley Conference and ranks eighth in the country with 7.67 saves per match,

About the UT Martin Skyhawks



2022 Record: 0-2-1 (0-0 OVC)

2021 Record: 11-6-1 (6-2 OVC)

2021 Season Result: After winning a share of the 2021 OVC Soccer Championship and advancing to the tournament’s championship match, the Skyhawks’ season came to an end following a 92nd-minute goal by No. 2 SIU Edwardsville.

Notable Returners: Senior defender Maria Castaldo was one of nine players named to the OVC’s Preseason Players to Watch List. Castaldo is a two-time First Team All OVC recipient after anchoring a Skyhawks’ defensive unity that has posted 12 shutouts over the past 12 seasons. She also has started in 46 matches in her career with 4,275 minutes played

All-Time Series (since 2002): 14-5-2, UTM (7-2-1, UTM in Martin)

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University dropped a 1-0 decision to the Skyhawks, on September 26th, 2021. In the match, APSU alumnus Peyton Powell tallied a career-high seven saves, but the APSU Govs were unable to overcome an early, fifth-minute goal by UTM.

More to Note: UTM goalkeeper Poppy Bastock tallied 11 saves in the Skyhawks scoreless draw against Western Carolina, Sunday. Bastock leads the OVC – and is eighth in Division I – with 7.67 saves per match.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University kicks off a two-match in-state road trip with Sunday’s match against the Skyhawks.

UT Martin is the first of two former conference members Austin Peay State University faces this season (Belmont, September 8th).

Austin Peay State University is 0-0-2 on the road this season following a scoreless draw against Miami (OH) and a one-goal draw against Evansville to open the season.



The Governors have faced UTM in all but one season in program history (2005) and are 5-14-2 all-time against the Skyhawks.



With 79-career saves following a season-high six-save performance against Chattanooga, goalkeeper Chloé Dion is five saves from passing former teammate Peyton Powell (2018-21) for ninth all-time.

Dion’s .789 save percentage this season has raised her career save percentage to .745 — tied for the seventh-best mark in program history.

Dion is tied for the most goalie minutes played in Division I with 360, while her two shutouts are tied for 23rd in the country.

Marli Niederhauser leads Austin Peay State University with seven shots this season, while Anna McPhie, Alec Baumgardt, and Ellie Dreas lead the APSU Govs with a pair of shots on goal.

McPhie scored the Govs lone goal of the 2022 season in the 85th minute against Evansville.

With 21-straight starts, Clara Heistermann and Lindsey McMahon hold the Govs’ longest active starting streaks.

The ASUN Women’s Soccer Fan-Voted Player of the Year, Niederhauser signed with the Govs in April after spending the first four years of her collegiate career in Logan, Utah where she played in 69 matches, starting 27.

The APSU Govs’ 11 newcomers are comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience and 93 matches played.

Austin Peay State University’s 29-man roster features players from 14 different states and four countries. Those four countries are Canada (Chloé Dion and Anne-Audrey Lafond), Switzerland (Mia Von Ballmoos), and Anna McPhie (New Zealand).

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the APSU Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team travels to Murfreesboro for a Sunday 5:00pm match against Middle Tennessee at Dean A. Hayes Track & Stadium.