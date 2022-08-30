Austin Peay State University’s Engineering Physics Degree Program earns highly sought ABET Accreditation

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree program in engineering physics has been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

“We’re very excited to be bringing an ABET-accredited engineering degree program to APSU!” said Dr. B. Alexander King III, chair of APSU’s Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy. “We’re very appreciative of the strong ties that we have with our industrial partners and we hope to be a resource for the growing industrial and manufacturing base in the Clarksville region.”



Sought worldwide, ABET’s voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance.



“With the accreditation of the program, engineering students at APSU can be confident their educational experience meets the global standard set by ABET and enhances their career opportunities upon graduation,” said. Dr. Russ Longhurst, professor in APSU’s Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy.



Developed by technical professionals from ABET’s member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.



ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,361 programs at 850 colleges and universities in 41 countries and areas.



More information about ABET, its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at www.abet.org.



For more information about Austin Peay State University’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree program in engineering physics, visit www.apsu.edu/physics/bse_engineering_physics.