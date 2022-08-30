Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Kraft Street water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Wednesday, August 31st, at 10:00pm on Kraft Street from College Street to Frosty Morn Drive for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Approximately 200 feet of the eastbound lane on Kraft Street will be closed between Frosty Morn Drive and College Street.

Traffic will be shifted to the center lane during the work causing traffic congestion and delays.



Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.



The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened on Thursday, September. 1st by approximately 3:00am.

