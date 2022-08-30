Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases New Football Spectator Policies

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) strongly believes in the importance of interscholastic athletic events and welcoming the community onto our campuses.

However, providing a safe and secure environment on our campuses must always be the top priority. In an effort to improve safety and security, the following policies will be implemented for all spectators at high school football games on our campuses, effective immediately.



Initially, the following policies are only for football games due to the number of spectators; however, policies for other athletic events at the high school and middle school levels will be evaluated and communicated ahead of those seasons.



Bag Policy: CMCSS strongly encourages spectators not to bring any bags. The following is the bag policy for all spectators :

One (1) clear tote bag (plastic, vinyl, or PVC) per person is permitted. Clear totes should not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12,” and schools have the discretion to prohibit any oversized clear tote bags.

One (1) one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar) per person is permitted.

Clear bags cannot be tinted or have large graphics that obstruct visibility.

Approved family care items (diapers, formula, etc.) must be included in the clear plastic tote bag

All bags are subject to be searched.

Prohibited items: include, but are not limited to: purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaper bags, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, and computer bags.

include, but are not limited to: purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaper bags, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, and computer bags. Exceptions: students participating in the event (athletes, cheerleaders, musicians, etc.), officials/referees, and CMCSS employees or employees from visiting out-of-district schools may bring bags that are necessary for the event. Bags necessary for approved medical equipment are permitted.

Adult Supervision Policy: Children who are middle-school age or younger must be accompanied by an adult, preferably a parent/guardian, for entry into the athletic event.

High-school-age students from the home school, visiting school, or community may attend the game without being accompanied by an adult.

Anyone who violates CMCSS rules will be removed from the event and/or banned from attending events. Law enforcement and/or school officials will contact parents/guardians of students/juveniles and there could be school-based (for students) and/or criminal consequences for offenses in the Student Code of Conduct and/or breaking the law.

No Re-Entry Policy: CMCSS will continue to enforce a no re-entry policy in all athletic venues. If a spectator leaves the venue, they will not be readmitted, unless there are extenuating circumstances as approved by school officials. Spectators must purchase tickets via GoFan. Tickets will not be sold on-site.

Increased Law Enforcement: In collaboration with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksville Police Department, there will be additional officers employed at every athletic event, in the venue and around the campus. Please note: all persons, personal items, and vehicles are subject to be searched on school property.

Limiting Capacities: Depending on multiple factors, including venue capacity, availability of law enforcement and emergency medical services, and anything deemed a safety or security risk, capacities could be limited and ticket sales restricted. CMCSS offers streaming of most high school athletic events via NFHS Network.

Notice: At the discretion of school officials, additional policies or modifications to the above policies may be implemented and enforced.