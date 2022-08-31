APSU College of Business suiting up for second event with JCPenney

Clarksville, TN – This September, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business will host its second Suit-Up event in partnership with JCPenney at Governors Square Mall.

The partnership allows all APSU students and their families to purchase professional clothing at deep discounts.

“We are excited to continue this partnership for a second year,” Dave Dessauer, College of Business career coach, said. “In the College of Business and across the APSU campus, we strive to ensure our students are career-ready and recognize that it requires support on multiple levels.”

“Sometimes it means adding services, sometimes it means reducing barriers. The Suit-Up event does both by providing all members of the student community and their families access to attire that is affordable and professional,” stated Dessauer.



Suit-Up will take place on September 18th at Governors Square Mall from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Students and their family members are eligible to receive up to 50 percent off select career wear, shoes, and accessories when they use the 30 percent off coupon provided by the College of Business during check-in. Students should RSVP using PeayLink at https://bit.ly/JCPSuitup.



For more information about the event or to get involved, contact Dessauer at dessauerd@apsu.edu.