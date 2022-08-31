APSU College of Business suiting up for second event with JCPenney

Clarksville, TN – This September, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business will host its second Suit-Up event in partnership with JCPenney at Governors Square Mall.

The partnership allows all APSU students and their families to purchase professional clothing at deep discounts.

“We are excited to continue this partnership for a second year,” Dave Dessauer, College of Business career coach, said. “In the College of Business and across the APSU campus, we strive to ensure our students are career-ready and recognize that it requires support on multiple levels.”