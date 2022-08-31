APSU Women’s Cross Country starts season at Belmont Opener

Clarksville, TN – For the fourth-straight year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country team commences its season in the Belmont Opener on Friday at Percy Warner Park’s Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville, Tennesse.

The 5k race starts at 9:30am CT.

Live results are available for the meet.

The Governors are scheduled to compete against Vanderbilt, Alabama A&M, Belmont, Dalton State, Lipscomb, Murray State, and Tennessee State. In the South Region, the Commodores and Bisons are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, while the Roadrunners are receiving votes in the NAIA preseason Top 25.



Austin Peay State University is represented by Piper Barnhart, Sydney Freeman, Savannah Fruth, Lauren Lewis, Kerra Marsh, Hallie Mattingly, and Mikaela Smith.



Embarking on their first season in the ASUN Conference under the direction of assistant coach Tony Nicolosi, the Governors are youthful, with five of seven competitors new to the program, including four freshmen. Smith takes part in her third Belmont Opener, having competed in the meet in 2019 and 2021, while Lewis is competing in her first. Fruth is running in her first meet donning the Red and White. Friday is the first collegiate meet for Barnhart, Freeman, Marsh and Mattingly.



Last season, the APSU Governors placed fourth in the Belmont Opener. Smith placed 22nd overall in a time of 20:42.17.