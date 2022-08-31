78.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Cross Country kicks off season at Belmont...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Cross Country kicks off season at Belmont Open

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Cross Country opens season Friday in Nashville. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Cross Country opens season Friday in Nashville. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's Cross CountryClarksville, TN –  For the fourth-straight year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country team commences its season in the Belmont Opener on Friday at Percy Warner Park’s Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 5k race begins at 9:00am CT.

Live results are available for the meet.

The Governors are scheduled to compete against Vanderbilt, Alabama A&M, Belmont, Dalton State, Lipscomb, Murray State, and Tennessee State. In the South Region, the Bisons, Commodores, and Bruins are ranked sixth, 12th, and 15th, respectively.
 
Austin Peay State University is represented by Lucas Bales, Connor Duncan, Jack Fitzgerald, Ryan Martin, Lennon Matthews and Stone Norris.
 
Embarking on their first season in the ASUN Conference under the direction of assistant coach Tony Nicolosi, the Governors are experienced, as five of six runners are returners. Martin and Norris are running in their fourth Belmont Opener, Fitzgerald his third, and Duncan and Matthews their second. Friday marks Bales’ first collegiate race.
 
Last season, the APSU Governors placed sixth in the Belmont Opener. Duncan paced Austin Peay with a mark of 16:49.04, good for 29th.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University names Dr. Debra Rose Wilson as next Lenora C. Reuther Chair of Excellence in Nursing recipient
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online