Austin Peay State University Men’s Cross Country kicks off season at Belmont Open

Clarksville, TN – For the fourth-straight year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country team commences its season in the Belmont Opener on Friday at Percy Warner Park’s Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 5k race begins at 9:00am CT.

Live results are available for the meet.

The Governors are scheduled to compete against Vanderbilt, Alabama A&M, Belmont, Dalton State, Lipscomb, Murray State, and Tennessee State. In the South Region, the Bisons, Commodores, and Bruins are ranked sixth, 12th, and 15th, respectively.



Austin Peay State University is represented by Lucas Bales, Connor Duncan, Jack Fitzgerald, Ryan Martin, Lennon Matthews and Stone Norris.



Embarking on their first season in the ASUN Conference under the direction of assistant coach Tony Nicolosi, the Governors are experienced, as five of six runners are returners. Martin and Norris are running in their fourth Belmont Opener, Fitzgerald his third, and Duncan and Matthews their second. Friday marks Bales’ first collegiate race.



Last season, the APSU Governors placed sixth in the Belmont Opener. Duncan paced Austin Peay with a mark of 16:49.04, good for 29th.