Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces AJAX Distribution Company as main stage sponsor for 2022 Riverfest

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s 33rd annual Riverfest will return to McGregor Park on September 9th-10th with vendors, entertainment, food, and much more.

AJAX Distribution Company will be this year’s main stage sponsor and will be supplying beer products for purchase during the festival.

Maggie Houts, Event Planning Supervisor for the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department said the sponsorship with AJAX Distribution Company will make the festival even more successful.

“We’re excited to have AJAX on board as the main stage sponsor,” said Houts. “Riverfest is back after two years off and we know it’ll be better than ever.”



For a full stage line-up, visit ClarksvilleRiverfest.com



Additional nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase by Coca-Cola Bottling. Blue Cord Realty will be the second-stage sponsor.

Additional sponsors include:

Hankook Tire Manufacturing Tennessee, LP.

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Altra Federal Credit Union

Geico Insurance Agent – Clarksville

Appleton Harley-Davidson

Morford Agency-Allstate

