Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, at 5:12pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers responded to a crash at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle involving an adult pedestrian.

Investigators responded and had to close the road. CPD asked at the time that the public avoid the area or be prepared for long delays.

By 7:48pm, Investigators reopened the road.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown, and there are no details available for release at this time.