Fort Campbell Soldiers participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing

Fort Campbell, KY – Seventy-four Soldiers from Fort Campbell competed to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge August 25th-26th, 2022, Fort Campbell, KY.

One of the few approved foreign awards in the United States military, the GAFPB is one of the most sought-after awards to achieve. Soldiers can earn a bronze, silver, or gold badge depending on their performance.

The GAFPB consists of four events over two days designed to test competitors’ proficiency in Soldier skills and physical capabilities.

The Basic Fitness Test consists of 11×10 meter sprints, the flexed arm hang, and 1000-meter run. During the 100-meter swim, Soldiers have four minutes to swim 100-meters then remove their OCP uniform and place it outside of the pool.



For the 9-mm pistol qualifications, Soldiers must get nine hits for gold, eight for silver and seven for bronze. For the last event, the ruck march, Soldiers must complete the 12-kilometer (7.46 mile) in under two hours.



Spc. Regan Mullen, an information technology specialist, said she is excited to compete in the GAFPB because of the tradition.



“I didn’t know a lot about the event before my staff sergeant told me about it,” said Mullen,

“but after I researched it, I really like the tradition behind it. It’s something friendly that we put on between two different nations promoting fitness and unity.”



Mullen, along with Staff Sgt. Simon Fatoyinbo and Spc. Jeremiah Mickel went on to complete the ruck march with the fastest time of 1:24.31.



Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Binan, 501st Area Support Medical Company, 531st Combat Support Hospital Center, another competitor in the event, said this competition is very physically demanding.



“If you don’t train for it, it’s definitely going to hurt,” Binan said.



Binan said that the event may have been a physical challenge but he appreciates the chance to participate with fellow Soldiers.

“It’s a great event, but I’m just excited for the opportunity to compete and hang out with these guys,” said Binan.Out of the 74 participants, 71 were able to earn the coveted German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Of those 71, 32 earned the bronze badge, 31 earned silver, and only eight earned gold.