Austin Peay State University Soccer shuts down UT Martin for 2-0 win

Martin, TN – Kim McGowan earned her first win as Austin Peay State University’s head soccer coach following a 2-0 victory against UT Martin, Wednesday, at Skyhawks Soccer Field.

Senior Anna McPhie broke the ice with a 56th-minute goal to give APSU a 1-0 lead. The Nelson, New Zealand native’s score – her second of the season and fifth of her career – landed in the top-left pocket of the UT Martin goal following a set piece to give the Governors their first lead of the season.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead in the 79th minute following a score by sophomore Alec Baumgardt from McPhie. Baumgardt’s goal was the fourth of her career, while McPhie’s tallied her fourth-career assist on the dish.



Senior Haley Patterson fired her second of three shots on the night six minutes into the Austin Peay-dominant second half. McPhie’s goal came five minutes later on APSU’s next attempt.



Juniors Tori Case and Annabel Anderson and graduate student Marli Niederhauser all fired shots on goal following the goal, but it was Baumgardt’s first shot of the night that gave APSU the 2-0 advantage.



Niederhauser and Patterson fired two shots that nearly found the back following Baumgardt’s goal, but did not connect.



After being outshot 11-3 in the first half, the APSU Govs fired 10 shots in the second, with five coming on target. All seven APSU shots on goal in the match came from different Govs.



Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion pitched her third shutout of the season in the win, with her seven saves being a season-high.

Inside The Box Score

Kim McGowan earned her first win as Austin Peay State University’s head soccer coach.

Austin Peay State University’s two goals, seven shots on goal, and 13 shots were all season-high marks.

The APSU Govs have kept opponents off the board in the first half of every match this season and have not allowed a first-half goal since October 17th, 2021.

The Govs’ two second-half goals were the most in a single half since two first-half goals against Eastern Illinois, October 21st, 2021.

Austin Peay State University ended a four-match losing streak to the Skyhawks that dates back to 2018. It also marked the first multi-score victory against UTM since the 2015 season.

The Govs’ 10 second-half shots were tied for the most in a half this season.

Anna McPhie tallied her second goal and first assist of the season.

Alec Baumgardt recorded her fourth-career goal in her first score of the season.

With the win, Chloé moved into a tie for 10th all-time in goalkeeper victories with three.

Dion passed former teammate Peyton Powell (2018-21) for all-time saves in a career (86) and is now 13 saves from passing Brooke Abrahams (2004-07) for ninth all-time.

Haley Patterson’s three shots and one shot on goal were tied for her best marks this season.

Freshmen Alison LaLance and Maddy Bellisari earned their first-collegiate starts against the Skyhawks.

With her start against the Skyhawks, Lindsey McMahon now has the longest active starting streak on the team with 22.

Coach’s Corner

With head soccer coach APSU Kim McGowan

On her first win at APSU… “It was going to happen sooner or later, so I am glad that were able to get it sooner as we continue nonconference play. We are looking forward to building momentum from this win as we finish out with a few tough opponents up next.”

On the offense… “We played in a different formation today and it took us the first half to figure how to build in transitions and things like that. Once we got a hold of the ball and recognized the time and space to attack, it opened up the game for us. Being able to put the ball away when we got inside the box was huge for us as Anna and Alec had a pair of great finishes.

On building on the momentum from the win… “In our scout of the Skyhawks before this game, we showed the team the comparisons from the program last year to this year. We knew that we had made a lot of improvements and have had a lot of growth, it just had not appeared in the result column yet, so we were really looking forward to it happening today. The win was a great reward for the team and what they have been working towards so far and shows what they can do going forward.”

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the APSU Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team remains on the road and in the Volunteer State for their next game on Sunday at 5:00pm against Middle Tennessee